E. V. Davis Sr. Jul 20, 2021

CHAMPAIGN — E. V. Davis Sr., 79, of Champaign died at 10:01 p.m. Sunday (July 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign.