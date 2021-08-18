MUNCIE — Earl D. Pruitt, 90, of Muncie passed away at 11:42 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
He was born April 16, 1931, in Homer, to Charles and Nora Pruitt. He married Donna L. Sauter on Feb. 19, 1954, in Muncie. Donna passed away June 25, 2015.
Survivors include one son, Thomas D. (Virginia) Pruitt of Danville; two daughters, Susan Cotten of Bloomington and Theresa (Danny) Goble of Leesburg, Ohio; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Earl was preceded in death by four brothers, four sisters, one half brother and his grandson, David Allright Jr.
Earl’s heart broke when Donna passed away after 60 years of marriage, and he was never really the same. He is now with her and happier than ever getting an earful from her for his past antics. Good luck Mom, he’s all yours now.
Earl especially enjoyed his special friends, Helen Lou Welch and Barb Livingston, who would call and visit to keep him up to date on all gossip. He had worked at Esco for over 30 years. He even got Dennis Hilton to buy coffee ONCE.
Earl enjoyed mowing and spending time outside. He couldn’t get enough of spending time with his grandkids. He especially enjoyed taking them for lawn mower rides around Muncie to show off his “Kingdom.”
Earl would want to say thank-you to Sandy Snyder, Cheryl Sullivan, Rachel Janesky and their staff, as well as the staff at OSF for the constant care they gave him. Thanks also to everyone at Liberty Estates and Hawthorne Inn.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor Josh Hunsberger officiating. Inurnment will be in Stearns Cemetery, Fithian. Visitation will be from from 1 p.m. until service time Monday, Aug. 23, at Robison Chapel.
Memorials in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Muncie Baptist or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.