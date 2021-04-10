ALLERTON — Earl Edward Benschneider, 84, of Allerton passed away Thursday (April 8, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, April 12. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with Pastor Duane Piercy officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Broadlands.
Earl was born Jan. 31, 1937, a son of Ehrhardt and Pearl (Kirby) Benschneider. He married Phyllis Jiles on Sept. 16, 1962, in LeRoy.
He is survived by his wife; two sisters, Carol Snyder of Urbana and Karen Andrews of Tolono; two sons, Mark of Hoopeston and Paul of Catlin; son-in-law, Rodney Herrell of Bloomington; eight grandchildren, Matt Benschneider, Emily (Marcus) Rose, Brooke (Tyrone) Atwood, Arron (Katie) Benschneider, Cody (Ashley) Benschneider, Heather Benschneider and Stephen and Samantha Herrell; 17 great-grandchildren, Coltin, Traitin, Bryson, Easton, Mason, Bree'Layden, Lyn'Brajiah, Marcus Jr., Remyingtyn, Braylee, Trenedy, Peytynn, Zoee, Zaelee, Kinzlee, Hunter and Madelynn; and several nieces and nephews who loved their Big E.
Earl was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Mary; great-grandson, Easton Lane; parents; brother, Ronnie; and brother-in-law, John Andrews.
Earl was a member of Victory Church in Camargo. He lived on the family farm his whole life and retired from farming in 1999. He was known for his good sense of humor and never met a stranger. He enjoyed going to Gordyville activities, the state fair, tractor pulls and local town festivals. In the winter, he would be seen with his green tractor and snow blade cleaning out driveways of family and friends. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
The family wants to give a special thanks to his faithful caregiver, Clara.
Memorials can be made to the Allerton Fire Department or an organization of the donor's choice.