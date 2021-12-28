CHAMPAIGN — Earl Roscoe Harrison, 94, of Champaign died at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Morgan Memorial Home, with Masonic rites conducted by Western Start Lodge 220 A.F. & A.M at 1:45 p.m. Private graveside services will be held in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Mr. Harrison was born Sept. 9, 1927, in Gays, the son of Earl Reed and Lydia Elizabeth Frye Harrison. He married Lois Toland on Jan. 17, 1948, in Mattoon; she died on Sept. 19, 2019.
Survivors include a daughter, Diana Jones of Champaign; a son, David (Peggy) Harrison of West Paducah, Ky.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Mr. Harrison retired from the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad in 1986 with 42 years of service.
He was a member of American Legion Post 42, Champaign; Mattoon Masonic Lodge 260; Western Star Lodge 240, Champaign; Scottish Rite Valley of Danville (MSA); Ansar Shrine, Springfield; and the Illini Shrine Club. He also served the Grand Lodge as District Deputy Grand Master and Assistant Area Deputy Grand Master.
Mr. Harrison was a member of the 1946 Champaign Senior High School state championship basketball team.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Memorial contributions may be made to Western Star Lodge 240 Endowment Fund, 14 Bel-Air Court, Champaign, IL 61820.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.