FARMER CITY — Earl James Ishcomer, 92, of Farmer City, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 2:38 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 12, 2020) surrounded by his loving family.
Earl was born on March 25, 1928, in Golden, Okla., to Clayton and Minnie Ishcomer. He moved to Paxton in 1947 to work for General Telephone & Electronics. Earl retired in July 1988 after 40 years of service with GTE as a lineman and supervisor.
He married Ruth Fleener in 1948 and later married Karen (Smith) Etnire in 1967. Both have preceded him in death.
Surviving are his children, Jim (Bridget) of Kentucky, Jack of Newman, Judi (John) Schaefer of Colleyville, Texas, Jeff (Peg) of Champaign and Jerry (Joetta) of Farmer City; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Adam Ishcomer; granddaughter, Tonya (Ishcomer) Kramer; and a great-grandson, Mitchell Kramer.
Earl cherished spending time with his family. A favorite pastime was playing euchre with his family and friends. A couple months ago, while playing euchre with his sons, he was dealt four loner hands in a row. He had the biggest smile on his face that we will never forget.
He also enjoyed watching Jeopardy! with his wife, Karen.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Choctaw Nation, P.O. Box 1210, Durant, OK 74702.