SEYMOUR — Earl Jessee passed away peacefully on Saturday (Oct. 23, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on Nov. 26, 1933, in Olive Hill, Ky., a son of Claude and Sadie (Madden) Jessee. He was one of nine children.
Earl married Martha Elnor Messer on Sept. 10, 1954. She died on June 24, 2016. Earl and Martha had two children, Timothy E. (Angela) Jessee of St. Joseph and Rachel A. (Darryl) Rice of Navarre, Fla.
Earl was loved by six grandchildren, Carmen, Sara, Adam and April Jessee, Amber Kappner and Brandon Rice; along with six great-grandchildren, Justin and Ella Kappner, Chloe Rice, Simon and Okalani Glim and Phoenix Navarre.
Earl was a member of the Laborer's International Union of North America, Local 703, in Urbana.
There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. A graveside funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Please make a donation in Earl's name to the Seymour Fire Department, 304 S. Main St., Seymour, 61875. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.