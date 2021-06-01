GEORGETOWN — Earl Edmund Lomax, 87, of Georgetown passed away at 4:10 p.m. Saturday (May 29, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Earl was born on May 16, 1934, in Danville, the son of Ralph R. and Edna M. Lovett Lomax. He married Sharon Hathaway on Aug. 12, 1977, in Georgetown. She survives.
Other survivors include one daughter, Bonny (Steve) Dixson of Gonzales, Texas; three sons, William “Buzz” (Betty) Roberts of State College, Pa., Eric (Phyllis) Lomax of Catlin and Marcus (Jill) Hackman of Catlin; three brothers, Bob (Dottie) Lomax of Florida, Jim (Betty) Lomax of Catlin and Oscar (Jean) Lomax of Fairmount; one sister, Peggy (Richard) Myler of Sidell; 13 grandchildren, James Dixson, Jon Dixson, Joye Beard, Jason Dixson, Ryan Roberts, Rachael Roberts, Ross Roberts, Amber Plotner, Drew Lomax, Joshua Trimble, Ashley Baer, Byron Hackman and Brant Hackman; 34 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ralph Lomax and Tom Lomax Sr.; and two sisters, Edna Lomax and Janette Lomax.
Earl was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He was part of the test unit that took part in nuclear testing in the desert called Operation Teapot. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a master's in industrial engineering. He retired from GE as an engineer after over 35 years of service. Earl was a lifelong member of Catlin Church of Christ. He was involved with Boy Scouts for many years and was an Eagle Scout. He was a scoutmaster and earned the Order of the Arrow. Earl was a 32nd-degree Mason and was a four-times past master of the Georgetown Masonic Lodge 154 and received his MSA. He was 2016 Secretary of the Year for the Illinois Masonic Lodges. He was a Shriner and rode the 25-man bike and was a member of the GAO Grotto. He and his wife, Sharon, were in the Golden Eagles. Earl was on the Catlin School Board for many years and received the distinguished service award from the Catlin Jaycees in 1971. Earl always enjoyed his yearly fishing trip to Canada and enjoyed golfing at Blue Needles. His family thought he was the originator of “dad jokes.”
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at Catlin Church of Christ, with Buzz Roberts and Dave Stone officiating. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin, with military honors by the Catlin American Legion. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Catlin Church of Christ, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Masonic Dyslexia Center of Danville or the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is in charge of service details. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.