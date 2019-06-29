CHAMPAIGN — Celebrating the life of Earl L. McConaha, born Aug. 29, 1943. Earl passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the age of 75.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Doris McConaha.
He is survived by his son, Greg (Julie) McConaha of Monticello; daughter, Lori (Keith) Waltermire of Columbia, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Ashlynn, Shelby, Austin, Jesse and Payton.
Earl was a mechanical engineer by trade, and he had a passion for coaching softball. His true passion, however, was his family. Earl was a loving, generous and honorable husband, father and papa.
A husband, a father, a papa, too, this is the legacy we have from you. You taught us love and how to fight. You gave us strength; you gave us might. A stronger person would be hard to find, and in your heart you were always kind. You fought for us all in one way or another, not just as a husband, not just as a father. For all of us you gave your best, now the time has come for you to rest. So go in peace, you’ve earned your sleep. Your love in our hearts we’ll eternally keep.
