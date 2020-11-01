ATWOOD — Earl Olan Hamilton, 90, of Urbana, formerly of Atwood, passed away of natural causes Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Earl was born June 15, 1930, in Effingham County to Ella Myrtle (Bronson) and Louis Rufus Hamilton. He graduated from Lovington High School in 1948 and played on a nationally recognized football team with his brother Don in 1946.
He attended Illinois State University in Normal and Millikin University in Decatur. Earl served in the U.S. Army as a corporal in the military police in occupied Germany and France from 1951 until 1953.
On July 2, 1954, he married Lela June Lewis. They were married for 66 years.
Earl worked at USI in Tuscola for 28 years. After retiring from USI, he was employed as a field officer at the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs for 15 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Atwood Fire Department, civil defense director for the village of Atwood and township supervisor for Garrett Township.
Earl also served on the police pension review board for the city of Urbana. He volunteered with the Special Olympics competition at ISU.
He was an active member of James Reeder American Legion Post 770, serving as commander, district commander and honor guard member. He was a member of the Forty and Eight, La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux, and worked with the organization to provide scholarships for students pursuing degrees in nursing.
Earl is survived by his wife, June; daughters, Linda (Thomas) Kowal and Barbara (Robert) Stiehl; granddaughters, Janelle (Howard Issac) Nelson-Gardner, Emily Stiehl (Brian Ziebart), Jessica Kowal and Melanie (David) Rosin; great-grandchildren, Beckett Nelson-Gardner, Lydia Nelson-Gardner, Zachary Rosin and Theodore Ziebart; brother and sister-in-law, Ivan Dean (Artie) Hamilton; sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Hamilton and Mary Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.
Earl was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Mary Thelma Knutila; brothers, Everett, Kenneth, Donald and Marvin; brother-in-law, Glenn Knutila; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Hamilton and Etta Belle Hamilton.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Special Olympics, James Reeder American Legion Post, Atwood or La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux, 40 & 8, nursing scholarship fund.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, is entrusted with the arrangements.