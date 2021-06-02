PRINCETON — Earl Lee Wines, 86, of Bureau passed away Tuesday (June 1, 2021) at Perry Memorial Hospital, Princeton.
Earl was born on Dec. 25, 1934, in Effingham. He married his wife, Frances J. Rutledge, on Jan. 21, 1956, in Urbana. During his career, Earl worked for over 35 years at Illinois Central Railroad as a motorcar repairman.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frances Wines; and daughter, Pattie Crank.
Survivors include his son, Danny (Gabriela) Wines of Bureau, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana, on Monday, June 7. Following the visitation, there will be a graveside service at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.