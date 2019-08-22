CHAMPAIGN — Mary Earline Jones, 73, of Champaign passed away Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Earline was born May 9, 1946 in Carmi, to Helen Sanders and Clinton Demlow. She married Gerald Widner in 1964. He preceded her in death in 1980. She later married Charles Jones in 1987, and he preceded her in 2000. Also preceding her in death was her son, Jonathan, in 2006.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Phil) Sexton, and grandson, Joel Everett, both of Champaign. Also surviving are her sisters, Karen (Beth La Belle) Brooks of Mobile, Ala., and Brenda (Stan) Hope of Sebring, Fla.
Earline was a graduate of Champaign High School. She worked as a secretary at Gordon’s Jewelers, Starcrest Cleaners and lastly, Central Illinois Produce. She co-owned and operated Jones Janitorial with her husband, Charles. She loved her pool and enjoyed entertaining guests. She also enjoyed reading and animals.
A visitation will be held at Mount Hope Mausoleum on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. A committal service will follow at the mausoleum at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Knight Wells will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Clay County Animal Shelter.