Ed Daniel Dec 28, 2019 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Ed Daniel, 75, died at 12:30 p.m. Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at home in Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers