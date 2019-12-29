URBANA — Carl “Ed” Edwin Daniel, 75, of Urbana died at 12:30 p.m. Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at home.
Private services will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ed was born July 17, 1944, in Union City, Tenn., the son of Carmel “Dan” and Georgia Marie Owens Daniel. He married Cel Baier on Feb. 25, 1967, in Champaign. She survives.
He is also survived by a son, Chadd (Sarah) Daniel of Dewey; two granddaughters, Zoey and Logan Daniel; a sister, Joyce Schlegel of the Los Angeles area; in-laws, Wilma Baier, Clay Baier, Stu Baier and Joy Baier Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Thomas and Michael Dufek; and brother-in-law, Clark Baier.
Ed graduated from high school in Los Angeles and served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was a meat cutter and in charge of quality control at Flex-N-Gate, Urbana, until his retirement.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, water skiing and playing golf and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.