RANTOUL — Ed “Doc” Belcher, 63, of Rantoul died Thursday (Jan. 21, 2021) at home, following an 18-month battle with cancer.
Doc started Doc’s Auto Service and Towing in 1978 and built it for his family from the ground up. He retired, leaving the family to keep the business running, a year ago. His loves were his wife, sons and grandchildren; drag racing; Harley riding; poker; and traveling.
Born Feb. 26, 1957, he was a son of Herb and Mary (Fogerson) Belcher.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; sons, Bradley (Tara Cook) Belcher and BJ (Carrie) Belcher; four grandchildren, Dayne and Alexia Belcher and Madyson and Jordan Belcher; sisters, Carolyn Gambrel of Phoenix and Mary Sutherlin of Rantoul; brother, James “Jimmy” Belcher; and numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James “Jimmy.”
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
There will be no visitation or services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more details, to share memories, send condolences and sign the online guest book, visit rortvedtfuneralservices.com.