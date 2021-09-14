RANTOUL — Ed Krzinowek, 81, of Rantoul passed away Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, at Gibson City Area Hospital.
He was born July 20, 1940, in Massachusetts, a son of John and Natalie Krzinowek.
He is survived by a daughter, Heather (Jim) Hays of Rantoul; a granddaughter, Kaylee Andersen of Rantoul; a grandson, Johnathon Krzinowek of Kansas; and two great-granddaughters, Natalie and Lillian Krzinowek.
Ed worked for Billy G’s Bowling Alley in Rantoul for many years and bowled a perfect game. He retired from Kraft Foods after more than 30 years of service.
He loved to build and show hot rods, attending many competitions, a hobby he enjoyed with his daughter. He was also known for his body work and paint jobs.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Hot rods welcome!