DANVILLE — Ed Nuku, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on Friday night, Jan. 14, 2022, at Gardenview Manor, Danville.
Ed was born Jan. 10, 1942, in Okaiawa, New Zealand, the son of Hapeta and Miriam Nuku. He grew up on his family’s dairy farm at the base of Mt. Taranaki. He was a talented singer and musician, especially proficient on flute, guitar and bass guitar. This talent led him to join two popular bands from New Zealand: The Māori Hi-Quinns and The New Zealand Trading Company. While with The New Zealand Trading Company, he traveled extensively across Australia, Europe, Hawaii, Las Vegas, New York and other major cities, landing a gig as the house band on the RMS Queen Mary. Ed later lived in Lake Geneva, Wis. While there, he was employed as a groundskeeper for the golf course at The Playboy Club. He also performed with The Cold Duck Band. In 1977, he was a founding member of the band Fireworks, which became the house band for Prairielands Night Club in Thomasboro.
Ed married Mary (Dreher) Nuku on Aug. 24, 1978. He was a devoted father to his children, looking forward to their family camping trip in the Wisconsin Dells each summer. He was a doting Pop-Pop to 13 grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, and he was a longtime member of American Lutheran Church in Rantoul. Ed worked for a time at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. He was then employed for 21 years at Vesuvius, Fisher, before retiring in 2009. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed his retirement following their games, playing guitar, gardening and spending time with his family.
Ed was preceded in death by both his mother and father, 13 siblings and a daughter, Roseanne.
He is survived by his brothers, Graham and France Nuku; sister, Te Owai J. Gemmell; wife, Mary; and children and their spouses, Holly and Jeff Melby, Al and Lisa Nuku, Oscar (Joey) Nuku, Sarah Nuku and fiancé Kevin Dandrea and Matt Nuku and fiancé Kylee Vermillion. He is also survived by his newest granddaughter, Thierry Dandrea, and her sisters, Bella, Anna, Rosie and Leilah Hills; River Ramos; Keira, Caden and Zoey Melby; Natalie Pirihi Whaiapu; and Bellamy, Manon, Remy Nuku.
Private family services were held Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846.
Memorial contributions may be made to Feed the Children or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.