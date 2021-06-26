GIFFORD — William E. “Ed” Pflugmacher, 79, of Gifford passed away at 2:04 a.m. Thursday (June 24, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, with Pastor Scott Guhl officiating. Burial will follow in Kopmann Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Ed was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Champaign, the son of Hans William and Lena Loschen Pflugmacher. He married Alvina Sjuts on Dec. 15, 1963, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford. She survives.
Along wit his wife, Alvina, he is survived by four children, Lisa (Tracy) Pannbacker of Gifford, Sara (Jeff) O’Brien of Ballwin, Mo., Amy (Tim) Dillman of Gifford and Mark (Kristi) Pflugmacher of Thomasboro; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother. Robert (Dorene) Pflugmacher of Gifford; and one sister, Carolyn Frerichs of Royal.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ed graduated from Armstrong High School in 1960. He was a lifelong farmer, farming in the Penfield, Gifford and Royal areas. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, and the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Ed served on the church council for a number of years and had been a Compromise Township trustee for 40 years.
He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, checking out the crops and his Allis Chalmers and 1961 antique John Deere tractor. Ed loved farming. He welcomed and always looked forward to friends stopping by his shed to visit.
Memorials may be directed to the family and will be given to organizations in memory of Ed.