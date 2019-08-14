CARMEL, Ind. — Eda Spencer, 102, of Carmel, Ind., passed away at 4 p.m. Friday (Aug. 9, 2019) at Carmel Care Center.
She was born in Farmington on March 31, 1917, to Alfredo and Johanna (Bianchin) Scapecchi (of Italy). On May 12, 1938, she was united in marriage to Harold Spencer in Peoria, until his passing on Nov. 28, 1970.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Dennis) Mills of Carmel, Ind.; her grandchildren, Tyler (Jessica) Gilbreath of West Roxbury, Mass., Brooke (Mike) Hoffmann of Western Springs, Dr. Ryan (Jeannette) Mills of Carmel, Ind., and Colin (Dr. Amber) Mills of Mahomet; and her 10 great-grandchildren, Sam and Noah Gilbreath, Max, Spencer and Avery Hoffmann, Lilia and Mason Mills, and Caroline, Jacob and Heidi Mills.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Spencer Gilbreath; her brother, Raymond Scapecchi; and sister, Helen Scapecchi McGuire.
Eda was a graduate of Farmington High School and Brown’s Business School. She was a small business owner for much of her life. After operating a small resort in Hot Springs, Ark, she and her husband returned to Illinois to raise their two daughters in Fairmount, where they owned Spencer’s Cafe for nearly 20 years.
Eda reinvented herself many times through the years. She worked several years in the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office and as a kitchen designer for Cash & Carry Lumber Yard in Danville. She was a past president of the Business and Professional Women’s Club and member of Women In Construction. She was always in motion. After “retirement,” she continued working in retail and the restaurant business until age 89.
Eda loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s many activities, reading her favorite authors, Michael Connelly and Sue Grafton, as well as working the daily crossword puzzle. Above all, she will be remembered as a kind and giving person, always putting others before herself.
A celebration of Eda’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the home of Susan and Dennis Mills. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to www.FeedingAmerica.org or www.RonaldMcDonaldHouse.org. Please share memories and condolences at https://indianafuneralcare.com/obituary/eda-spencer.