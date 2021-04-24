RANKIN — James “Eddie” Linck, 51, of Rankin passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at home.
He was born Sept. 3, 1969, in Urbana, the son of James “Kenny” and Barbara Rae (Williams) Linck.
He is survived by his father, Kenny Linck of Paxton; and sisters, Deanna Link of Paxton and Cynthia Linck of Champaign. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Melinda Linck, Chelsea Link, James Link and Kenny Link.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Linck.
Eddie is a graduate of Unity High School, Tolono, and worked at Walmart in Rantoul. He enjoyed demo derby cars and motorcycles. He worked on them and drove his favorites for many years.
