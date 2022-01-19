Eddie R. Henry Jan 19, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CATLIN — Eddie R. Henry, 81, of Catlin died at 10:05 a.m. Monday (Jan. 17, 2022) at home.Private burial will be in Jones Grove Cemetery, Catlin. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos