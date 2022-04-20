URBANA — Edgar "Ken" Leavenworth Jr., 86, of Mahomet, formerly of High Springs, Fla., and Bloomington, died Saturday morning (April 16, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a visitation at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet, on Friday, April 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with family wishes, Ken will be cremated after the service, and burial will be at a later date.
Ken was born on July 20, 1935, in Detroit, to Edgar Leavenworth Sr. and Emily (Thompson) Leavenworth. He married Judy Lewis in August 1956 in Detroit, and together, they adopted and raised six children.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, on Feb. 28, 2013; a son, Kendrick; and one sister, Helen.
He is survived by his five children, Melinda (Thomas) Williams of Chicago, Sandra (Mike) Froman of El Paso, Susan (Jake) Hurlbert of Mahomet, Joseph Leavenworth of Florida and Michael (Amanda) Leavenworth of Mahomet; a daughter-in-law, Ann Leavenworth of Ohio; seven grandchildren, Caleb, Ian, Mandy, Tia, Sean, Victor and Nicholas; one great-granddaughter, Sophia; and one brother, Howard Leavenworth of Colorado.
Ken graduated from Albion College in Michigan and continued his education at the University of Michigan and later at Illinois State University. He worked for State Farm Insurance beginning in November 1959 as a database administrator. He was active in the lay speaking ministry of his church (First United Methodist Church, Archer Fla.). He loved animals and often spoke of his beloved dogs, Lady Winnifred Chittendon, Tam o 'Shanter and Peaches; and cats, Teaberry, Shady and Street, that he lived with over the years.
Memorials may be made to Eversight at eversightvision.org. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.