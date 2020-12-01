ANCHOR — Edie M. Stroh, 66, of Anchor passed away at 3:21 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center, Normal.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the GCMS Athletic Booster Club. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Edie was born Aug. 1, 1954, in Gibson City. On June 16, 1972, she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Louie Stroh. They have been married for 48 years. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Chris Stroh and his children, Elizabeth, Emma, Elaina, Erin and Easton; and David (Suzette) Stroh and their children, Brayden, Own, Tate, Crew and Knox.
Edie was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed working with her husband on the farm. The most enjoyable part of her life was spending time with her 10 wonderful grandchildren. Whether it was watching sporting events, lunch dates or making small talk at home, she loved it all. She also enjoyed short trips with her husband, Chicago Cubs games, all things Disney and supporting local athletics.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful medical staff of Carle Bromenn Medical Center of Normal for their excellent care.
