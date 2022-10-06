CHAMPAIGN — Edith Ann (Edie) Stotler, 75, died at home Monday (Oct. 3, 2022).
Ms. Stotler was born to Robert and Mary Stotler on Oct. 11, 1946, in Champaign. She attended Dr. Howard Grade School, Franklin Junior High and graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1964. She attended Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Va., and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she earned her B.A. in history in 1968.
She entered the banking business after graduation, serving as assistant vice president of commercial banking for the Harris Bank in Chicago from 1969-1982. From there, she was hired as the vice president of the public utilities group at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, where she worked for eight years before being appointed president of S&I Grain Company, where she remained for 10 years.
In addition to being an accomplished businesswoman, she was a highly decorated philanthropist. She became a member of the University of Illinois President Council in 1978 and attained Laureate Circle status in 2002, having been a member of the UI Foundation since 1988. She was an Illini Comeback Honoree in 1986, an award given to prominent and accomplished alumni. She received the Illinois Loyalty Award in 1993 and was presented with the Quadrangle Award in 2004. Edie was also a longtime member of the Champaign Country Club and Art Club of Champaign.
In addition to being a loyal supporter of the University of Illinois, Ms. Stotler was also involved with the Krannert Center and Champaign Public Library, where she served on the board of directors. She was a member of Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago and First Presbyterian Church in Champaign. She donated generously to many other organizations throughout Champaign-Urbana and Chicago.
She loved a good sporting event as much as a night at the Lyric Opera in Chicago. A fabulous gourmet cook made Edie a consummate hostess. Always loving a good cocktail and a spirited discussion of virtually any topic made for many an interesting dinner party.
Ms. Stotler was preceded in death by both of her parents and is survived by one brother, Robert Stotler, and one sister, Susan Stotler Bartosch, of Creve Coeur, Mo., and their families.
There will be a graveside service Friday, Oct. 7, at Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, gifts should be made to the University of Illinois Foundation or First Presbyterian Church of Champaign. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.