CHAMPAIGN — Edith Lorraine “Cookie” Frost, 74, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Champaign.
She was born on May 12, 1947, in the Jamaica neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City to Richard and Edith (Cullen) Eberhart.
Cookie is survived by her daughter, Lisa Brawley; four grandchildren, Robert (Tamya), Kellee, Kewanee (Aries) and Kenichia; 10 great-grandchildren, Za’Mauri, MaKenzee, Ariyah, Averee, Myrick, Rylee, Robert, Ameena, Ma’Lia and Maison; and two siblings, Richard Eberhart and Mary Louise Prysock.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.
Cookie enjoyed scratch-off tickets, crossword puzzles, handheld games, frogs and watching old movies. Her favorite show was "Wheel of Fortune." She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N Neil St., Champaign. Services will follow at noon at the funeral home.
Please join Cookie’s family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.