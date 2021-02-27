FARMER CITY — Edith Sue Hartsock, 91, of Farmer City passed away at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 24, 2021) at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is handling the arrangements.
Edith was born April 26, 1929, in McLean, the daughter of Riley and Elizabeth Hughes Barlow. She married R. Frederick Hartsock on March 8, 1952, in Farmer City. He preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2003.
Survivors include her three sons, Kim Hartsock of Piney Flats, Tenn., Howard Hartsock of Clinton and Ronald Hartsock of Decatur; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and one brother.
Edith was a member of United Methodist Church in Farmer City and worked at the Farmer City IGA for many years. She was a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she loved to dance.
Memorials can be made to the Farmer City American Legion Auxiliary.