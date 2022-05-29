MAHOMET — Edith Jane Coble, 84, of Mahomet died peacefully, surrounded by her family at 7:50 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, after a brief illness.
Jane was born June 16, 1937, in Beeville, Texas, to Horace and Margaret (Clark) Gilbreth. Her parents divorced and went on to remarry people who loved her as their own.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Coble; and her parents and their spouses, Horace and Laura Gilbreth and Margaret and Elbert Wininger.
Jane is survived by three children, Brenda Lindsey (Tim), Ken Coble and Randy Coble (Carolyn); three grandchildren, Craig Lindsey (Juliana), Danny Lindsey (Bonnie) and Reese Coble; three great-grandchildren, Maisie Lindsey, Guinevere Lindsey and Luna Lindsey; and many extended family members and friends whom she loved dearly.
Jane grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from W.B. Ray High School and Durham Business College. Jane married the love of her life, Lee Coble, on Valentine’s Day 1957 in the chapel at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi. They were married 61 years before he passed away in 2018. Jane and Lee lived in many interesting places during their marriage, including Texas, Michigan, Illinois and New York. They enjoyed exploring the history of the places they lived and were grateful for the many dear friends they made throughout their lives.
Jane’s career included work as an administrative assistant and medical-billing specialist. One of her favorite jobs was when she worked for the governor of Texas — she was on his staff when he was wounded during the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Family, patience and caring for those in need were hallmarks of Jane’s character.
Jane’s faith was very important to her and she made sure her family regularly attended church and all her kids became confirmed members. One of her favorite Bible verses was John 16:33: “I’ve said these things to you so that you will have peace in me. In the world, you will have distress. But be encouraged! I have conquered the world.”
Her love for her family was without measure, particularly when it came to her children. As a daughter, mother, aunt, cousin and friend to so many, she consistently displayed the high ideals of compassion, patience, affection and pride.
Jane was especially passionate about education. She was proud of the fact that all of her children graduated from college, and happily sacrificed to make sure they had the opportunity to do so.
Throughout her long, rich life, Jane dedicated herself to helping others. As the proud spouse of U.S. Marine, she was particularly active as a volunteer with organizations focused on supporting veterans and their families. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Order of the Eastern Star, the Pilot Club and Chapel of the Hill Church.
Jane always focused on the positive aspects of life. She was a proud Texan — and made sure all three of her children were as well! — and loved the University of Texas Longhorns, bluebonnets, yellow roses and old-fashioned pecan pie.
A big fan of literature, she loved reading mysteries, learning about history and making new friends. The latter was something for which she had an incredible gift. Jane had an uncanny ability to engage in conversation with strangers, and within minutes, they would never be strangers again. Instead, she formed bonds that established lifelong friendships.
Jane was loving, kind, generous, compassionate, nurturing and encouraging to all. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. As sad as we are that her life on this Earth is over, we are also so grateful that her life happened!
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 2731 Comanche St., Corpus Christi, Texas, with a reception following at Landry’s Seafood House.
In remembrance of Jane, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Youth Fund at the Lutheran Church of Mahomet, 410 E. Andover, Mahomet, IL 61853 or online at https://bit.ly/MahometLutheranMemorialFund.
