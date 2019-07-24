CAMARGO — Edith Pearl (Burchett) Burris passed away Monday (July 22, 2019) surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Jan. 27, 1923, to William and Martha (Reeder) Burchett, in Russell County, Ky. She married Arvin Burris on Sept. 6, 1943, in Columbia Ky. He passed away Jan. 19, 1997.
She is survived by three sons, Phillip (Diane) Burris of Tuscola, Tony (Karen) Burris of Villa Grove and Bob (Martha) Burris of Newman; and three daughters, Shirley Doherty of Villa Grove, Sue (Bud) Kremitzki of Brocton and Linda Burris of Camargo. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Tom Doherty; five brothers; and two sisters.
She will be remembered for her love of family, her handmade quilts and her love for her dogs.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Joines Funeral Home, IL-130 South, Villa Grove, with Pastor Duane Piercy officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery, Newman. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.