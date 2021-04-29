GIBSON CITY — Edith Elizabeth Scott, 96, went to be with the Lord at 9:35 a.m. Monday (April 26, 2021) at home in Gibson City.
She was born in Hartford on July 1, 1924, and was the second of 11 children born to William H. and Viola (Grover) Kuehnel.
She attended Jersey Township High School in Jerseyville and was a very special person who loved her family and friends with all her heart. Many will remember her during her years as a sales clerk at Rudolph's Department Store in downtown Jerseyville. She was a loyal and faithful member of Delhi Baptist Church, whom she considered family, and the Jersey County Historical Society.
She spent the majority of her life in Jerseyville until moving to Gibson City in 2016 to be near her son and grandchildren. She enjoyed her time at The Villas of Hollybrook, making many new friends, and she, along with her family, are very grateful to staff at The Villas of Hollybrook for making her life better everyday.
She married Virgil Kallal in 1944, and together they had a son, Edward Eugene Kallal. She later married William Lee Scott on Feb. 28, 1952. They shared 20 years together before his death on Oct. 13, 1972.
She is survived by her two grandchildren and their spouses, Janice Lee and Dan Allen and Edward Bruce and Stephanie Kallal, all of Gibson City; great-grandchildren and their spouses, Greg and Tori Allen, Emily Allen, Joseph Allen, Nathan Kallal, Carter Kallal and Matthew Allen; and five great-great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Clyde Myers of Cottage Hills; three brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Madeleine Kuehnel, Jake Kuehnel and Rob and Norma Kuehnel, all of Jerseyville; a brother-in-law, James "Jiggs" Kallal of Jerseyville; a sister-in-law, Mary Kuehnel of Alton; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as two very special people, Jean Haines and Barb Smith.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Edward Eugene Kallal, on Feb. 11, 2017; an infant son and daughter; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward and Maxine Kuehnel, Thomas and Marcella Kuehnel, Eugene Kuehnel and William and Sandy Kuehnel; and two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Opal Kallal and Helen and Vernon Bounds.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of funeral services at noon at Crawford Funeral Home, Jerseyville. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery, Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to either Delhi Baptist Church or the Jersey County Historical Society.