URBANA — Edmund M. Willette, 94, formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021) at Brookdale Senior Living, Urbana.
Born in Fort Wayne on Nov. 21, 1926, Edmund was the son of Frank and Ethel Willette. He graduated from Columbia City High School. After high school, he served in the Army Airforce in World War II and then graduated from Purdue University with a degree in electrical engineering. He entered the profession of his forefathers and was a gold-star member of the Bricklayer's Union. He married Margaret (Peg) Sands, who preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in his death by his parents and sister, Patricia Breininger.
Surviving are his children, Steven (Sharon) Willette of Champaign, Thomas Willette of Greencastle, Ind., and Anne Dumont of Devils Lake, N.D.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Dumont, Rebecca (Kevin) Pfeiffer, Christopher (Bethany) Dumont, Amanda Willette and Ian Willette; and six great-grandchildren.
Edmund will be laid to rest in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, on Nov. 10. No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in his name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.