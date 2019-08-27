HARRISONBURG, Va. — Edna L. Helmuth, 97, of Harrisonburg, Va., formerly of Arthur, died at 11:26 p.m. EST Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019) at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Arthur Mennonite Church, 710 E. Park St., Arthur. The Rev. Firman Gingerich and the Rev. Glen Rhodes will officiate. Burial will be in Arthur Cemetery, Arthur. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola, is in charge of arrangements.