ARTHUR — Edna Mae (Gingerich) Schrock, 76 years, 7 months and 3 days, of Arthur passed away at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Otto Center, south of Arthur. Bishop Larry R. Diener will officiate. Burial will be in the Otto Cemetery. Visitation will be held any time after 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, and anytime after 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Otto Center. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Edna Mae was born June 17, 1944, in Tuscola, a daughter of Ervin and Sarah (Bontrager) Gingerich. She married Levi M. Schrock on Sept. 25, 1962, in rural Arthur; they lived in Holy Matrimony for 58 years, 3 months and 26 days.
She is survived by her husband, Levi, of Arthur; six children, Larry Jay Schrock and his wife, Delores (Herschberger), of Tuscola, Kenneth Lynn Schrock and his wife, Melissa (Yoars), of Arthur, Roger Keith Schrock and his wife, Jeannette (Kauffman), of Arthur, Richard Lee Schrock and his wife, Tina (Walker), of Chatham, Carol Ann (Schrock) Gingerich and her husband, Robert, of Arthur, and David Alan Schrock of Cooks Mills; 22 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Elva Gingerich and his wife, Sovilla, of Arthur, Ed Gingerich and his wife, Edna, of Arthur, and Willard Gingerich and his wife, Wilma, of Atwood; and one sister, Viola Miller of Ava.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Sarah (Bontrager) Gingerich, and a brother-in-law, Melvin Miller.
Edna Mae was a member of the Old Order Amish Faith.