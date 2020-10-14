PARIS, Ill. — Edna Florence McDaniel, 93, of Paris, Ill., passed away at 8:30 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at Horizon Health/Paris Community Hospital.
She was a retired LPN and had worked at Paris Community Hospital, Shady Rest Manor Nursing Home and independently as a home health care provider.
She was born March 20, 1927, in Edgar County, to the late Edmond L. and Marion F. (Dibble) Samford. She married James Leo McDaniel in May 1946 in Edgar County, and he passed away Dec. 6, 2005.
Survivors include four children, James Andrew McDaniel of Gulf Port, Miss., Gary L. McDaniel of Paris, Ill., Annette H. (Everett) Krueger of Savoy and Tim S. McDaniel of Twin Falls, Idaho; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Jeremy McDaniel; and two sisters, Ruth Kleinert and Josie Wolfe.
Mrs. McDaniel was a member of Paris Christian Church and had formerly been a Cub Scout den mother. She enjoyed flower gardening and sewing. She also enjoyed flying with her husband, Jim, in their private airplane.
Private interment will be in VA National Cemetery, Danville, at a later date. Templeton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Please consider sharing a memory, photo or condolence with Edna’s family on her tribute wall at templetonfuneralhome.com.