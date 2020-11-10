SEYMOUR — Edward A. Robeck, 86, of Seymour passed away at 9:15 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale. The Rev. Father Fredi Gomez-Torres and Deacon Jim Brewer will officiate. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. We ask that you please follow COVID-19 suggestions set forth by wearing a mask and social distancing yourself. There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions can be made to Seymour United Methodist Church or St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale.
Ed was born in Colfax on Oct. 13,1934, a son of Frank A. and Loretta Armstrong Robeck. He married Betty J. Whightsil, and she preceded him in death on May 25, 2008.
Surviving are two daughters, Pam (Cliff) McDuffie and Karen (Randy Mitsdarffer) Anglin, both of Seymour.
Surviving grandchildren include William McDuffie, Eddie McDuffie, Andrew Anglin, Alex (Anne Felix) Anglin, Ashley (Troy) Miller and Austin (Jessica Eaton) Anglin, as well as a great-grandson, Jaxon Anglin.
Also surviving are two stepgrandsons, Ryan (Katie) Mitsdarffer and Riley (Elizabeth) Mitsdarffer, as well as three sisters, Rose Ganley, Maurine Strack and Mary Brewer, all of Ivesdale.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son-in-law, Richard Anglin; and three brothers, Francis, Johnny and Joe Robeck.
Edward was a retired tile setter from Tile Specialist, Champaign. He belonged to the Ivesdale Knights of Columbus Council 1047 and the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 8 of Illinois. Ed enjoyed watching football and basketball, especially the Illini, Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and playing the lottery. His favorite love, however, was to go to his grandchildren's sporting events. His family would have to keep an eye on him going to garage sales. They would ask, "What have you been doing?", and he would respond, “Just a little this and that.”
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Edward A. Robeck, “Our family is here to serve your family.” Please visit our website at hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.