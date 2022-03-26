DANVILLE — Edward “Allan” Ierardi, 75, of Danville passed away peacefully at home on Monday afternoon (March 21, 2022) in the company of loved ones.
Allan was born on Aug. 29, 1946, in West Point, N.Y., the second of seven children of Lena (Agnew) and Edward Blacy Ierardi. Allan’s father was career Air Force, and the family moved frequently, including assignments in Germany and Japan. Like many military families, they grew accustomed to travel and long separations, but it was an adventurous life for a kid. They spent several years at Chanute Air Force Base, where Allan graduated from Rantoul High School in 1964.
Allan was a well-recognized guitar player in the Champaign-Urbana area. At age 15, he began playing with many local and traveling bands, including the Dick Halleman Orchestra and a road band from Philly called The Rising Suns. He was a key member of the avant-garde band Spoils of War and fronted his own power trio, Long Hard Road. He was a creative and quirky player with a remarkable ear and a unique bluesy style. Allan continued to play guitar publicly until an illness in 2006 caused him to lose most of his hearing.
Allan recorded with Rofran Studios, which was owned by Roger Francisco and where he met his first wife, Barb, sister of Roger. Later he bought the studio and operated it for a while as The Tape Factory, recording local bands, radio commercials and gospel music. In 1975, he sold the studio and joined the Navy as an interior communications specialist, which included the ship’s entertainment and radio station. While stationed in Vallejo, Calif., Allan met his second wife, Carla. They married in July 1978 and remained together until his death. In addition to music, Allan liked working on old houses, studying history, writing, art and photography. Although not a churchgoer, he was an intensely spiritual man with profound faith in Christ.
Allan was preceded in death by both parents; his sister, Libby (Brad) Kieffer; and brother, Tony (Chris) Ierardi.
He is survived by his wife, Carla; brothers, Dave (Bernadette) Ierardi, Mario (Linda) Ierardi and Michael (Denise) Ierardi; sister, Cheryl (Bill) Eads; sons, Bryan (Amy) Ierardi and Christopher Ierardi; daughters, Deby (Greg) Getszoff and Rosalie Ierardi; grandchildren, Justin (Jordan) Murray, Nick (Brooke) Murray and Tylie Murray; and great-grandson, Kobe Murray.
A memorial service will be held for Allan on Monday, March 28, at 4 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Allan will be interred in Danville National Cemetery, Danville, in a private ceremony earlier in the day.
Be welcomed to share memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Allan’s honor to American Legion Post 210, Danville. Those great guys go out in all weather to attend military funerals and honor our vets with gun salutes; they are much appreciated.