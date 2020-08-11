URBANA — Edward M. Bruner passed away peacefully at home Friday (Aug. 7, 2020).
Ed is survived by his wife and best friend, Elaine C. Bruner, and children, Jane R. Valentine and Dan M. Bruner (Rachael Hunt).
His grandchildren are Cole Edward and Gray Allen Valentine and Alec Matthew, Catharine Beatrice, William Christian Charles, Graiden Allen, Griffin Avery, Graham Alexander and Viviana Elaine Bruner.
Edward Bruner was a deeply caring and loving husband, father and grandfather par excellence.
Throughout his exceptional academic career, Ed taught cultural anthropology at Yale University, the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois. He was a founding member of the department at the UI in 1960, acting as head from 1966-1970, and a well-known distinguished figure in American and international cultural anthropology. Ed wrote about the wonder, glory and contradictions inherent in the human condition. His prolific research centered on migration, identity, performance, ritual and tourism/tourist productions. He revolutionized the anthropological study of tourism and developed the concept of touristic border zones. He produced a multitude of books and articles about museums, art and ritual and served as the president of both the Society for Humanistic Anthropology and the American Ethnological Society. Skillful, caring, innovative; he was highly regarded as a teacher and mentor and trained many scholars who similarly made important contributions to the field of anthropology. A worldwide traveler, his research took him to such diverse locales as Indonesia, India, Kenya, Ghana, Honk Kong, Illinois, North Dakota and beyond.
Our family wishes to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to Cheryl Vaughn, Diana Johnstone and Renee Webb. Everlasting gratitude for caregivers LouAnn Carper, Clory Figueroa and Andy Brennan.
