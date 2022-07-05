Murdock — Edward Clayton Emberton, 87, of Murdock passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Newman.
Clayton was born Sept. 22, 1934, in Tompkinsville, Ky., to Claud and Lillian (Deckard) Emberton. He married Julia Van Dorn on Jan. 14, 1959.
He is survived by two sons, Kevin (Tammy) Emberton of Hindsboro and Craig (Sheryl) Emberton of Paris; two grandchildren, Emilie Emberton and Hannah Emberton, both of Paris; two stepgrandchildren, Chrissy (Ryan) Sieh of Pekin and Ted (Lisa) Dorsey of Havana; and a sister, Phyllis Millsap.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and four brothers.
After serving in the Army, Clayton worked for many years at the Zeigler Coal Mine in Murdock. He also enjoyed farming and spending time with his family.
A private graveside service will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.