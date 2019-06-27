DANVILLE — Edward E. Kizer, 91, well-known Danville businessman and 42-year owner of Kizer Construction, passed away at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at North Logan Health Care Center, Danville.
Ed was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Eugene Township, Ind., to Frank M. and Lena Florence Pritchard Kizer. He married Clara B. Finley on June 18, 1950, in Catlin. Clara passed away March 17, 2015.
Survivors include one son, Larry (Sandy) Kizer of Danville; one brother, Wayne Kizer; two sisters, Madge Ross and Virginia Boen; two grandchildren, Kris (Brandye) Kizer and Kari (Nick) Smith; and four great-grandchildren, Tristen, Krislynn, Kaylynn and Norah.
He was preceded by one brother and four sisters.
Ed graduated from Catlin High School and was a corporal in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was 32nd-degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Danville, as well as Anchor Lodge 980. Ed was also a member of Second Church of Christ in Danville and enjoyed volunteering at Habitat for Humanity.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Robison Chapel, Catlin. The Rev. Drew Mentzer and the Rev. Carl Shaw will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Sunset Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Robison Chapel.
Memorials to Second Church of Christ or Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.