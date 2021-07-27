DUNDAS — Edward "Ed" Foster, 78, of Dundas died Friday (July 23, 2021) at home.
Ed was born on April 15, 1943, in Mattoon, the son of Omer Gilbert "Bill" Foster and Dantzell (Allen). He married Donna Camp on April 20, 1963, in Flora, and she survives.
Ed enjoyed woodworking, fishing, running his hound dogs and camping. Ed had a great and memorable sense of humor. He will be well remembered by those who knew him for his orneriness and for being an all-around agitator. He was very knowledgeable and handy. Ed spent a great deal of his life helping others and giving them a hard time with a smile on his face. Ed was a very strong man who was relied on by many. Ed was the calm in the storm when needed. He was very good at teaching life lessons. He loved spending time with and loving on his granddaughters and great-grandson. Ed will be missed by all who knew him.
Ed is survived by his wife of 58 years; children, Doug (Vicky) Foster of White Heath and Debbie (Delbert Ketteman) Foster of Tolono; grandchildren, Cindy Foster, Brittney Ackerman, Briley (Jacob Terven) Ackerman and Noah Ketteman; great-grandson, Ezekiel "Zeke"; brother, Marvin W. Foster of White Heath; brothers-in-law, Robert (Anne) Plue of Mississippi and Don (Patty) Plue of Florida; one niece; five nephews; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law; sister-in-law, Pat; and an infant nephew, Timothy.
A visitation for Ed will be held on Thursday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kistler Patterson Funeral Home, Olney. A funeral service for Ed will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Kistler Patterson Funeral Home, Olney, with Pastor Brett Chapman officiating. Interment will follow the service at Dundas Cemetery. Full military rites will be performed at the gravesite.
Memorials can be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the Epilepsy Foundation.