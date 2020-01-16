RANTOUL — Edward M. Eichelberger, 95, of Rantoul passed away on Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 Friday morning at the East Bend Mennonite Church, rural Fisher. The Rev. Luke Rosenberger will officiate. Burial will follow at East Bend Memorial Gardens, Fisher.
Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service, also at the church.
Ed was born on Oct. 27, 1924, in East Bend Township, a son of George and Edna (Peters) Eichelberger. He married Dora Ingold on July 12, 1947, in Ludlow. She preceded him in death on June 12, 1982. He then married Joyce Zimmerman on Dec. 3, 1982, in Fisher. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Susan (George) Bales of Fisher, Jeanne (Stan) Sloat of Fisher and Jimmy Eichelberger of Rantoul; two brothers, Buck Eichelberger of Mahomet and Shady Eichelberger of Fisher; three sisters, Evelyn Zehr of Fisher, Virginia Welborn of Fisher and Pat (Jim) Harper of Fisher; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four brothers.
Ed farmed in the Dewey area for several years; he was also an East Bend Township road commissioner for over 30 years. He enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Minocqua, Wis., with his family. He liked hunting, baseball and softball and was an avid Cubs fan. He was very proud of Eichelberger Field, a softball field built at the University of Illinois by his brother. His best times were those spent with his family.
He was a member of the East Bend Mennonite Church, where he was gravedigger and caretaker of the cemetery for many years.
Memorials may be made to the East Bend Mennonite Church Cemetery Fund.