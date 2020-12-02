PAXTON — Edward E. Elliott, 66, of Paxton passed away at 7:36 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
A graveside service will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston, at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Ed was born July 9, 1954, in Danville, the son of Franklin and Bernice Scarlet Elliott. He married Julie Behncke on July 27, 1974, in Danville. They were school sweethearts and have spent 46 years happily married. She survives.
Along with his wife, Julie, he is survived by two sons, Chad (Sarah) Elliott of Rantoul and Joshua (Ashley) Elliott of Richland, Wash.; two grandchildren, Oliver and Isabel; one brother, David (Belva) Elliott of Danville; and one sister, Sue (Charles) McChesney of Loves Park.
Ed graduated from Danville High School in 1972 and from Eastern Illinois University in 1982. He received an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan in 1998. Ed had been the purchasing manager for FMC Hoopeston and later worked for the Alamo Group, Gibson City. They moved from Danville to Paxton in 2006.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and an Eagle Scout with Troop 19, Danville.
Ed always brought light into the room and had a way about getting a smile out of everyone he spoke with. He loved being outdoors — whether grilling, gardening, camping and especially fishing. He was at home outside with nature — loved playing with his dogs and feeding the birds and squirrels in the neighborhood. Ed followed the Lord, the 12 points of the Scouts Law and his heart — he was a good man.
Memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of America. Please share your condolences and memories with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.