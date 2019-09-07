MATTOON — Edward David Fry, 81, of Mattoon passed away at home on Monday (Sept. 2, 2019).
Ed was born July 16, 1938, in Galton, the son of Lester Richman Fry and Dorothy Eugenia Lincoln. Ed was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for the state highway department. He and Ramonia Jean Walker were united in holy matrimony on April 18, 1982, in Tuscola. She passed away on Feb. 19, 1997.
Surviving are his stepdaughters, Cindy (Scott Apgar) Wortham and Diana Hise, both of Mattoon; and stepgrandsons, Erich Elliott and Donald Hise. Preceding him in death were his parents and wife.
Private family services will be held.
Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Ed’s honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.