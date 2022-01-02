Edward Hollis Sr. Jan 2, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITE HEATH — Edward Hollis Sr., 78, of White Heath died at 1:33 p.m. Friday (Dec. 31, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos