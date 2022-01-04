WHITE HEATH — Edward E. Hollis Sr., 78, of White Heath passed away at 1:33 p.m. Friday (Dec. 31, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Ed was born July 13, 1943, in Villa Grove, the son of Robert and Dollie (Boardman) Hollis. He married Bonnie Paul on July 1, 1963, in Ft. Sill, Okla.
Ed is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hollis of White Heath; children, Edward Hollis Jr. of Tucson, Ariz., Robert Hollis of White Heath, Carrie Maxwell of Danville, Karen Light of Springfield, Mo., and Stephanie Agee of Ivesdale; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, with the 14th due in May; and a brother-in-law, Jessie Garrett of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bobby and Fred Hollis; sister, Joyce Garrett; granddaughter, Autumn Hollis; and twin great-grandchildren.
Ed was a warehouse worker at J.M. Jones in Urbana for 38 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964. He was a member of Monticello Christian Church and the Monticello American Legion.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Monticello Christian Church. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Villa Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help get the children home. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.