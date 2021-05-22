Edward Jelly May 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAVOY — Edward Jelly, 72, of Savoy died at 6:48 a.m. Friday (May 21, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Visitation of the Army veteran will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers