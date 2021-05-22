Listen to this article

SAVOY — Edward Jelly, 72, of Savoy died at 6:48 a.m. Friday (May 21, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Visitation of the Army veteran will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.

