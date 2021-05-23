SAVOY — Edward L. Jelly, 72, of Savoy passed away at 6:48 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Ed was born on Oct. 21, 1948, in Urbana the son of Harold and Darlene (Giertz) Jelly.
He is survived by his two daughters, Angelia (Mike) Huston of Philo and Jennifer (Troy) Bowman of Ogden; four grandchildren, Jacob Bowman, Jason Bowman, Sydney Huston and Ryan Huston; two sisters, Donna Brady and Julie (Dink) Williams, both of Savoy; and a brother, Gary (Jan) Jelly of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog, Baxter.
Edward was a jack of all trades! He was a truck driver for many years until retirement. He was a member of the Elks Club in Savoy and Sun Downers Car Club of Champaign-Urbana.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.