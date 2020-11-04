PARIS, Ill. — Edward H. “Ned” Jenison, 88, of Paris, Ill., passed away Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) in Indianapolis following a brief illness.
He was the former publisher and editor of the Paris Beacon-News.
Private burial with military honors will be in Edgar Cemetery. Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Templeton Funeral Home. The family will be present after 5 p.m.
Mr. Jenison was born Jan. 6, 1932, the son of the late Barbara and Ed Jenison. He married his high school girlfriend, Margaret Danner, and she preceded him in death in 1993.
Surviving are three sons, Kevin (Susan), Jim (Janet) and Steve (Sandee); eight grandchildren, Sandea, Erin, K.J., Betsy, Andrew, Brianna, Alex and Wade; and four great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Isaac, Conner and Wyatt.
Mr. Jenison attended Paris High School and graduated from the University of Illinois with a journalism degree. Following four years of service in the U.S. Army Intelligence in Washington, D.C., he returned to Illinois, where he joined the staff of the former Urbana Courier. Eventually, he returned to Paris to join the family business, The Paris Beacon-News, as a reporter and photographer. The paper sold in 2006, and the final issue of the Jenison family’s paper was printed June 30, 2006, ending 80 years of service to the Paris community.
Mr. Jenison was instrumental in the establishment of the Paris YMCA — now The REC — which began in a house on East Madison and was heavily involved in the fundraising campaign that made the construction of the present building possible. He was a longtime member of the Paris Hospital (Horizon Health) Board, serving as president and secretary, as well as on the Horizon Health long-term planning committee. At the time of his death, he was also serving as a member of the Paris Center of Fine Arts Board, HRC Finance Committee, the City of Paris Zoning Board and many other organizations promoting the great city of Paris. Mr. Jenison was also an active and longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Paris.
The family suggests for those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Horizon Health Foundation or consider planting a live fruit tree. Online condolences at templetonfuneralhome.com.