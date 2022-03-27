SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Edward “Ed” John Gielow III, 68, of Sun Lakes, Ariz., formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after a six-month-long battle with West Nile encephalitis.
He was born at Camp Pendleton, Calif, to Edward John Gielow Jr. and Evelyn (Reik) Gielow, both of whom preceded him in death. He married Marlene Mennenga on July 7, 1979, in Gifford.
Ed is survived by his wife, Marlene, who never stopped advocating for him during his illness, and two sons, John (Emily) of Gilbert, Ariz., and Justin (Debbie) of Chandler, Ariz. Ed was a loving Papa to one grandson, Christian Gielow of San Tan Valley, Ariz., and four granddaughters, Lexus (Connor) Boucher and Taryn, Torri and Taylor Foster, all of Chandler, Ariz.
Ed grew up and attended schools in Westville, where he was active in Lions and Elks clubs as a young adult. Ed and Marlene lived in St. Joseph before moving to Gilbert, Ariz., in 1994. After retirement, they moved to Sun Lakes in Chandler, where he enjoyed various activities in the community.
Ed loved the outdoors, especially fishing and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his family and all those who knew him.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. April 23, 2022, at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 23914 S. Alma School Road, Sun Lakes, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Risen Savior; CaringBridge.org; Hospice of the Valley (hov.org), 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014; or Friends for Life Animal Rescue (azfriends.org), 952 W. Melody Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233.