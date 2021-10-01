GEORGETOWN — Edward Lagacy, 71, of Georgetown died at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 28, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at First Church of Christ, 503 N. Main St., Georgetown. Phil Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Graveside committal will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church. Sunset's Houghton-Leasure Funeral Home, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, is in charge of arrangements.