CHAMPAIGN — Edward Michael Ogen, 86, died at Carle Foundation Hospital on Friday (March 12, 2021).
He was born in Chicago on May 20, 1934, a son of Bernard and Lillian Ogen. He graduated from Lake Forest High School and attended the University of Illinois, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. After service in the U.S. Army, he graduated from Eastern Illinois University.
He married Carolyn Oglesby on Sept. 12, 1959, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Lincoln. She survives. Ed was involved in sales and marketing during his professional life. He joined A. B. Dick Company in 1960. He owned and operated A. B. Dick Company from 1977 to 1987, achieving multiple sales awards. Ed served as an officer and counselor with the national Service Corps of Retired Executives, associated with the Chamber of Commerce, for 30 years.
He was a member of Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church. Private services will be conducted at the columbarium at Trinity Episcopal Church, Lincoln, at a later date.
Memorial remembrances may be made to the Altar Guild at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, Champaign; Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana; or an organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.