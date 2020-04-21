OAKLAND — Edward Paul Belobraydic, age 71, of Oakland, Ill., passed away on Thursday (April 16, 2020) at his daughter’s home in White Heath, surrounded by his family.
Paul was born on Oct. 18, 1948, to Edward and Martha (Daman) Belobraydic at Christian Hospital in East St. Louis. He married Billijeanne Harvey on Jan. 16, 1971, and they enjoyed 48 years together.
Paul earned a bachelor’s degree from McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill. After college, Paul served in the U.S. Navy for four years and was stationed at the Long Beach Naval Station just outside of Long Beach, Calif. Paul completed two tours of duty in the Vietnam War on the USS Robeson.
Paul spent most of his career as the general manager of Ron Smith Trucking in Arcola. After retirement, he later went to work for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Paul served on the Oakland school board for eight years. He enjoyed playing golf and shooting sporting clays, was an avid reader, and enjoyed keeping up with current events. But for all of Paul’s talents and interests, his true passion was for his three grandsons.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Billijeanne.
Paul is survived by his two children, Gary Belobraydic of Charleston and Dawn (Justin) Taylor of White Heath; three grandchildren, Blake Belobraydic, Dane Taylor and Jax Taylor; his sister, Julie Bloomquist, and family of Edwardsville; and numerous extended family members.
Per Paul’s request, the family will be holding a private memorial service at a later date.
For those who wish, memorials may be made in honor of Paul to the Billijeanne Belobraydic S.E.A. Memorial Scholarship at Shiloh High School in Hume. Donations for the scholarship can be sent to Krabel Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.